UPDATE 1-Israeli military says it killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 20:29 IST
The Israeli military said on Thursday that its forces killed ‌a member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in planning attacks ⁠from Syria and Lebanon.

The military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force's unit ​840. He was assassinated in the area or Ansariyeh, ‍the military added in a statement, without giving any further details of his death.

Al-Jawhari "operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terror ⁠activities, directed ‌by Iran, against ⁠the State of Israel and its security forces," the statement said. Israel and ‍Iran fought a brief war in June and the Israeli military ​has been carrying out strikes in Lebanon on a near-daily ⁠basis, in what it says is an effort to stop Iranian-backed Lebanese group ⁠Hezbollah from rebuilding.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed in November 2024 ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and ⁠Hezbollah and required the disarmament of the powerful armed group, beginning in ⁠areas south ‌of the river adjacent to Israel. There was no immediate comment from Iran or Lebanon.

