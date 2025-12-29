Namotsav 2025: A Musical Tribute to Leadership

In a grand celebration at Sanskar Dham, Namotsav 2025 highlighted the remarkable journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a musical multimedia show. Addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it commemorated the steadfast leadership of Modi and his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prime Minister Modi's leadership was portrayed through artistic expression, showcasing how his transformative schemes have empowered diverse sections of Indian society. Namotsav underscored Modi's evolution from Vakil Saheb's worker to a national leader who instills global leadership aspirations among 140 crore Indians.

Parallel to this celebration, Sanskar Dham's educational ventures, driven by core values of service and nationhood, were highlighted. The upcoming NAMTECH initiative promises to revolutionize experiential learning. This cultural festival not only honored Modi but also recognized the karmayogis contributing to Sanskar Dham's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)