Namotsav 2025: A Musical Tribute to Leadership
Namotsav 2025, held at Sanskar Dham, celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from service to leadership. The festival included performances and multimedia shows emphasizing his commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047. Sanskar Dham institutions aim to instill values in students, with plans for NAMTECH to drive innovative education solutions.
- Country:
- India
In a grand celebration at Sanskar Dham, Namotsav 2025 highlighted the remarkable journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a musical multimedia show. Addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it commemorated the steadfast leadership of Modi and his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.
Prime Minister Modi's leadership was portrayed through artistic expression, showcasing how his transformative schemes have empowered diverse sections of Indian society. Namotsav underscored Modi's evolution from Vakil Saheb's worker to a national leader who instills global leadership aspirations among 140 crore Indians.
Parallel to this celebration, Sanskar Dham's educational ventures, driven by core values of service and nationhood, were highlighted. The upcoming NAMTECH initiative promises to revolutionize experiential learning. This cultural festival not only honored Modi but also recognized the karmayogis contributing to Sanskar Dham's mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Namotsav
- Modi
- Shah
- Sanskar Dham
- Viksit Bharat
- cultural festival
- India
- leadership
- education
- innovation
ALSO READ
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025
Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December
Aravalli Crisis: Real Estate Threatens India's Historic Ecosystem
India's Real Estate Market Navigates Challenges and Opportunities in 2025