Left Menu

Gang shooting porn videos for social media busted in Pune district; 15 held

Police busted a gang allegedly involved in making porn films for various social media platforms in Maval taluka of Pune district and arrested 15 persons, an officer said on Saturday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:11 IST
Gang shooting porn videos for social media busted in Pune district; 15 held
  • Country:
  • India

Police busted a gang allegedly involved in making porn films for various social media platforms in Maval taluka of Pune district and arrested 15 persons, an officer said on Saturday. Police seized cameras and other materials being used for shooting porn videos from a bungalow in Patan village.

''Police received a tip-off that a gang of 18 persons, including 13 men and five women, is engaged in shooting porn films for various social media platforms at a bungalow located in Patan village. We raided it at 5 pm on Friday. We found a gang involved in filming pornographic content,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police, Satya Sai Karthik. He said 15 individuals have been arrested. A case has been registered at Lonavala police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the sale of obscene books and other material and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024