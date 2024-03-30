1 killed, 14 injured in Pak blast: Police
At least one person was killed and 14 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, officials said on Saturday.
The blast happened in Balochistan's Harnai district after an improvised explosive device exploded when a team from Mari Petroleum Company was conducting a gas exploration survey in the area.
Harnai deputy commissioner Javed Domki confirmed the incident and said one person was killed and 14 others were injured.
Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but ethnic Baloch extremists often target government installations. They blamed the federal government for exploiting the mineral wealth of the province.
The latest attack comes on the back of a series of such attacks in the past weeks.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack and ordered authorities to provide all necessary medical support to the injured.
