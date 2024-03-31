Left Menu

Ukraine security service says Russia's 'terrorism' demands are 'pointless'

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:47 IST
Ukraine security service says Russia's 'terrorism' demands are 'pointless'

Ukraine's SBU security service dismissed as "pointless" a Russian demand on Sunday to hand over individuals it accused of links to terrorism and said Moscow had "forgotten" that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

"Statements about terrorism sound particularly cynical coming from the terrorist state itself," the SBU said in a statement, referring to the demands issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Therefore, any words from the Russian Foreign Ministry are pointless."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

