Left Menu

Drogo Drones Empowers Rural Women in NaMo Drone Didi Initiative

On Monday, the company showcased its commitment by delivering advanced drones to Namo Drone Didis and participated in the prestigious program that has been initiated by the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:09 IST
Drogo Drones Empowers Rural Women in NaMo Drone Didi Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Drogo Drones, a leading innovator in drone technology, continues its dedication to empowering rural communities through its participation in the Namo Drone Didi initiative. On Monday, the company showcased its commitment by delivering advanced drones to Namo Drone Didis and participated in the prestigious program that has been initiated by the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. He mentioned, 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme will open opportunities for women across India in learning new skills to become self-sustainable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed1,000 drones to Namo Drone Didis from across the nation, who demonstrated their skills simultaneously from 10 different locations.

The Namo Drone Didi scheme, championed by the Government of India, aims to uplift rural women by providing them with the skills and tools necessary to become proficient drone pilots. By integrating women into the agricultural supply chain as drone pilots, the initiative fosters economic independence and enhances the efficiency of farming practices.

As part of this initiative, Drogo Drones supplied cutting-edge drones to a group of women in Gujarat through Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNVFCL), Ahmedabad, furthering the adoption of drone technology in agriculture.

Drogo Drones offered the training with the support of Dronelab Technologies P Ltd, by giving all the required expertise to operate drones for agricultural purposes and issued Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC).

Mr Yeshwanth Bonthu, CEO of Drogo Drones mentioned that 'Drogo shall remain committed to leveraging technology for social good and is proud to support initiatives that empower such communities.' He added, 'By equipping rural women with drone technology skills, the company aims to foster inclusive growth and create opportunities for sustainable development.' Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375670/Drogo_Drones_train_Women_Gujarat.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024