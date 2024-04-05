Blinken says US carefully reviewing Israel's inquiry into strike that killed aid workers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the U.S. is carefully reviewing Israel's inquiry into the strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week, adding that Washington will be looking very carefully at what steps Israel is taking. "It's very important that Israel is taking full responsibility for this incident.
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the U.S. is carefully reviewing Israel's inquiry into the strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week, adding that Washington will be looking very carefully at what steps Israel is taking.
"It's very important that Israel is taking full responsibility for this incident. It's also important that it appears to be taking steps to hold those responsible accountable. Even more important is that steps are being taken going forward to ensure that something like this can never happen again," Blinken told reporters in Brussels.
