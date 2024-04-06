Very serious situation, has to be dealt with all seriousness: Bengal guv on attack on NIA team

Left Menu

Describing the attack on NIA officers as a very serious issue, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said the matter should be treated with the all seriousness that it deserves.He also said such an attempt to bully the investigating agencies does not bring credit to anyone down the line and the matter has to be dealt with an iron hand.This is a very serious situation which has to be dealt with all the seriousness that it deserves.

Describing the attack on NIA officers as a ''very serious issue'', West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said the matter should be treated with the ''all seriousness that it deserves''.

He also said such an ''attempt to bully the investigating agencies does not bring credit to anyone down the line'' and the matter has to be dealt with an iron hand.

''This is a very serious situation which has to be dealt with all the seriousness that it deserves. This kind of 'goondaism' should not be allowed. Muscle power should not replace legal power. This has to be dealt with an iron hand,'' Bose told PTI at the Raj Bhavan.

A vehicle carrying NIA officials was on Saturday attacked by villagers in Purba Medinipur district's Bhupatinagar when they went there to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case.

