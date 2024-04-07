Refused matchbox to light cigarettes, teens kill youth in north Delhi

A youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles in north Delhi's Timarpur area after he refused to give them a matchbox for lighting their cigarettes, police said on Sunday.

The police said they have apprehended both the accused teenagers.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday at the Timarpur police station regarding a stabbing incident.

''On reaching the spot, a police team found that there was a pool of blood inside of an autorickshaw and around it,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said, adding that the injured person was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital by then.

On reaching the hospital, the team learnt that the youth was declared brought dead by the doctors, the DCP said.

The crime scene was inspected and the statement of an eyewitness was recorded, he added.

On checking the CCTV footage of the crime spot, the police zeroed in on the two juveniles and apprehended them on Sunday, Meena said.

''A knife used in the commission of the offence has been recovered,'' he said.

On questioning, the duo revealed that one of them had asked the victim to give him a matchbox to light cigarettes but he refused to do so, which led to a verbal spat. As the argument escalated, one of the juveniles attacked the victim with a knife and the duo fled the spot, the DCP said. One of the apprehended juveniles was previously involved in another heinous crime, he said.

