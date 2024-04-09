Tragedy in Chandigarh: Female victim succumbs to burns, male acquaintance arrested

A woman died after she was allegedly set on fire by her male friend at a park here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vishal, has been arrested, they added.

A police official said the woman recorded her statement before she died in which she accused the man of pouring an inflammable liquid on her and setting her afire.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night at a park adjacent to the Sector 35 petrol pump in Chandigarh.

They said a passerby called the police control room after he heard a commotion and found a woman in flames in the park. The accused was not found at the scene, police officials said.

The victim, aged around 28, was a resident of Sohana in Mohali and her friend is from Punjab's Kharar, on the outskirts of Chandigarh. Preliminary investigations revealed that they were in a relationship.

While Vishal works at a mobile accessories shop in Sector 22 here, the woman did housekeeping work, police added.

They said the man had turned down the woman's proposal to get married to each other and it resulted in a discord.

The woman suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries in the incident. She was initially rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 and later, referred to the PGIMER.

''She succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at PGIMER on Tuesday,'' SHO (Sector 36) Om Prakash said.

''We have registered a case and arrested Vishal. A court here has remanded him in police custody for two days,'' Prakash said.

The victim's burnt clothes, her slippers and a spray have been recovered from the crime scene and further investigations are on, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)