Left Menu

Former Venezuelan oil, finance ministers arrested in PDVSA corruption case

Venezuelan former oil minister Tareck El Aissami, once one of the most influential officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government, has been arrested in a corruption probe into state oil company PDVSA, the attorney general said on Tuesday. Former finance minister Simon Zerpa and businessman Sarmark Lopez have also been detained, Attorney General Tarek Saab said at a press conference.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:59 IST
Former Venezuelan oil, finance ministers arrested in PDVSA corruption case

Venezuelan former oil minister Tareck El Aissami, once one of the most influential officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government, has been arrested in a corruption probe into state oil company PDVSA, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

Former finance minister Simon Zerpa and businessman Sarmark Lopez have also been detained, Attorney General Tarek Saab said at a press conference. El Aissami surprisingly resigned in March 2023 amid a wide anti-corruption probe ordered by Maduro, which has been mainly focused on wrongdoing at PDVSA. El Aissami has not spoken publicly for more than a year.

The three men are facing charges of treason, money laundering, conspiracy and misdirection of public funds, Saab said. The case involves a network of PDVSA executives who used their positions to carry out illegal operations, including some involving cryptocurrencies, according to the attorney general.

"The way these three subjects behaved is an economic conspiracy," Saab said. The investigation has so far led to charges for more than 54 Venezuelans, with another 17 arrest warrants pending, and with five people agreeing to act as protected witnesses, Saab said.

Photos shared by Saab's office showed Zerpa being led down a street in handcuffs, while others showed El Aissami and Lopez being led to cells by balaclava-clad officials. All of the men have been under sanctions by the United States since 2017, with El Aissami and Lopez facing drugs charges.

El Aissami used illicit funds for work on his private houses and requested money be sent to foreign bank accounts, while others arrested in the case used money for political campaigns, Saab said. El Aissami and his allies used U.S. sanctions as an excuse to directly manage shipments of crude, Saab added, and therefore avoided passing funds through the country's central bank, also allowing them to speculate on Venezuela's currency market.

Through the end of 2022, PDVSA accumulated tens of billions of dollars in commercial accounts receivable tied to dozens of little-known middlemen companies, which replaced big-name customers barred by U.S. sanctions. The client replacement led to unpaid oil cargoes which left a large hole in PDVSA's accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024