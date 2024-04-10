Left Menu

Tragic Hong Kong building fire claims the lives of at least 4, leaving 12 injured

At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong.The fire started at a building called New Lucky House in Hong Kongs Jordan neighbourhood.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:33 IST
PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:33 IST

At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong.

The fire started at a building called New Lucky House in Hong Kong's Jordan neighbourhood. Three males and one female were killed, police said. Police also said that they were still receiving calls from people inside the building asking for help.

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 am, authorities said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire had broken out at a gym on the first floor and that the blaze had been brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

