Left Menu

FACTBOX-Swiss plans to make banks safer after Credit Suisse collapse

* Abolition of AT Capital Instruments, whose write-off was a contested part of the Credit Suisse rescue, was rejected. * Examine improving cooperation between the various authorities in a crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:49 IST
FACTBOX-Swiss plans to make banks safer after Credit Suisse collapse

Switzerland put forward on Wednesday proposals for UBS and three other systemically relevant banks aimed at protecting the country from a repeat of last year's Credit Suisse collapse. The government's 209-page report outlines 22 measures designed to strengthen current regulations for banks known as "too big to fail" (TBTF), after gaps were found in the existing rules following UBS's rescue takeover of its banking rival.

The proposals aim to improve corporate governance and supervision, for example, by giving more powers to Swiss financial market regulator FINMA. They also aim to make the banks more resilient by increasing capital requirements and ensuring liquidity in a crisis, as well as improving cooperation between authorities.

Following are some of the main recommendations: * Capital requirements for systemically important banks should be tightened in a targeted way and supplemented with a forward-looking component.

* Preference should be given to measures aimed at strengthening capital requirements of systemically important banks, the report said, without giving figures. * Strengthen capital requirements for foreign participations – and thus for parent banks – within a financial group.

* Examine the requirements for remuneration systems, especially on the design of variable remuneration and clawbacks. * Better define corporate governance requirements at banks by strengthening the requirements on the board of directors and their responsibility for corporate culture.

* Introduce a senior managers regime to ensure a clearer assignment of responsibilities. * Allow public disclosure of supervisory procedures; FINMA's right to issue fines will be examined.

* Strengthen the risk-bearing function of AT1 capital instruments on a going-concern basis by having clear criteria for suspending coupon payments. * Abolition of AT Capital Instruments, whose write-off was a contested part of the Credit Suisse rescue, was rejected.

* Examine improving cooperation between the various authorities in a crisis. The government, FINMA and Swiss National Bank have been criticised for letting the situation at Credit Suisse worsen before they eventually intervened. * Introduce a public liquidity backstop for systemically important banks. The provision of liquidity in the Credit Suisse case only came about through the application of emergency law.

* Creating the legal option for a temporary public ownership of a bank in crisis as final resort was rejected, due to the potential moral hazards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024