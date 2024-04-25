Left Menu

Indian nationals aboard 'MSC Aries' in good health, return delayed due to technicalities: MEA

Iran has detained 16 Indian crew members from the "MSC Aries" vessel seized on April 13. India has secured the release of one crew member, Ann Tessa Joseph. Consular access has been granted to the remaining 16, who are in good health. Their return is subject to technicalities and contractual obligations. India has been engaging with Iran to facilitate their release amid tensions between Iran and Israel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly two weeks after an Israel-linked container vessel was seized by Iran's military, India on Thursday said there are certain ''technicalities involved'' in the return of the remaining 16 Indian crew members is concerned.

Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole woman cadet among the 17 Indian crew members of the vessel ''MSC Aries'' that was seized on April 13, was released on April 18 following ''concerted efforts'' by the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government.

In response to a question during his weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the 16 Indians are in ''good'' health.

The Indian mission was given consular access to the Indians by Iranian authorities.

There are 16 Indians onboard MSC Aries now as one woman has come back, Jaiswal said. ''These 16 people, we had asked consular access for, which we got. Our officers went there and met. They are in constant touch with their families. Their health is good. And they have no problems of any kind onboard the ship,'' he said.

''As far as their return is concerned, there are certain technicalities involved, there are some contractual obligations, once that is done, it will depend on that when will they return,'' he added.

Joseph, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, landed at the Cochin international airport on April 18 afternoon.

The 17 Indians were part of the 25-member crew of the ship. India has been in touch with Iran to secure the release of the Indians onboard container ship.

West Asia is reeling under tensions in view of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Iran recently launched its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

In its reaction, India has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

