Seven Naxalites, Including Two Women, Apprehended in Bijapur; Explosives Recovered
Seven Naxalites, including two women, arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during an anti-Naxal operation. Security forces apprehended the Maoists and seized explosives, including an IED, gelatin stick, and Maoist literature. The arrests were made ahead of the second phase of polling in three Naxal-affected Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.
Seven Naxalites, including two women, were arrested along with explosives on Thursday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said.
The Maoists -- identified as Payku Pulsum, Dinu Pulsum, Ramesh Pulsum, Sombaru Pulsum, Jogi Pulsum, Sukku Pulsum and Sukki Madvi alias Jedde -- were apprehended by security forces from the forest of Chokhanpal village under the Gangalur police station area during an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.
Personnel belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), 222nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ) and its elite unit CoBRA were out on a search operation in the area when they spotted the Naxalites, he added.
An improvised explosive device (IED), a gelatin stick, battery, cordex and electric wires and Maoist literature were seized from them, the official added.
The arrests were made on the eve of the second phase of polling in three Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh -- Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund - all facing the Naxal menace.
