Cyber Fraudsters' Rs 1 Crore Loot Recovered by Police
Mumbai Police's cyber cell recovered over Rs 1 crore for two victims of online investment scams. The swift action prevented Rs 1.02 crore from reaching criminals' accounts. Fraudsters lured the victims with promises of high stock market returns. The victims realized the scam and contacted the cyber cell helpline '1930', enabling the recovery of their funds. The police warn against falling for such fraudulent offers and encourage reporting any scams immediately. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.
The cyber cell of Mumbai Police has succeeded in recovering more than Rs 1 crore of two city residents who fell victim to online investment frauds, an official said on Friday.
Police acted swiftly in the two separate cases after complaints were registered on Thursday, and stopped a total of Rs 1.02 crore from being transferred into the accounts of unidentified criminals by contacting bank officials, he said.
In both cases, the complainants were contacted by fraudsters who offered them high returns on investment in the stock market.
While one of the complainants deposited Rs 1.80 crore through online transactions as instructed by the fraudsters, the other ended up transferring Rs 2.29 crore. After realising that they had been cheated, they immediately contacted cyber cell helpline '1930' which helped police recover their money at least partially, the official said, adding that probe was underway to identify and nab the culprits.
People should not fall prey to dubious offers of stock market investment, and in case of cheating, one should contact the cyber cell helpline without losing time, he said.
