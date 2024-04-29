Left Menu

Winston Peters pays tribute to Dave O'Sullivan

“Our sympathies are with the O’Sullivan family with the sad news of Dave O’Sullivan’s recent passing,” Mr Peters says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:32 IST
Winston Peters pays tribute to Dave O'Sullivan
“Dave O’Sullivan’s sustained success over several decades was testimony to his skill and dedication. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Racing Minister Winston Peters has paid tribute to an icon of the industry with the recent passing of Dave O’Sullivan (OBE).

“Our sympathies are with the O’Sullivan family with the sad news of Dave O’Sullivan’s recent passing,” Mr Peters says.

“His contribution to racing, initially as a jockey and then more notably as trainer, over 70 years was immense.

“Dave O’Sullivan’s sustained success over several decades was testimony to his skill and dedication.

“His contribution on and off the track has enriched the New Zealand racing industry and he leaves a significant legacy that his family and the nation can be proud of.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024