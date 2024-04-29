Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking PM Modi's disqualification for invoking gods in election speeches
Delhi HC dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify PM Modi from elections for six years for alleged vote seeking using religious references. The court found no merit in the plea, which argued that such actions violated the Model Code of Conduct and breached laws governing elections and the Indian Penal Code.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that had sought directions to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities.
Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was devoid of any merits.
Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods and places of worship, saying this amounted to violating the Model Code of Conduct and committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act.
The Lok Sabha polls are currently being held in the country.
