Amit Shah Accuses Mamata's Government of Aiding Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of facilitating infiltration from Bangladesh, altering state's demography. Amidst election preparations, Shah vowed a BJP government would establish a robust grid to prevent infiltration and revitalize Bengal, while stressing on addressing corruption and women's safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:28 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government is complicit in facilitating illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Shah asserted this has dangerously altered the state's demographic balance over the years.

With the state elections approaching, Shah addressed a press conference in Kolkata, promising that a BJP win would lead to the implementation of a robust national grid to halt infiltration. He emphasized that addressing infiltration would be a central agenda, promising the expulsion of illegal immigrants.

Shah also highlighted issues of corruption and safety in West Bengal, claiming the Trinamool Congress has institutionalized fear and violence. He urged voters to prioritize heritage restoration and poverty alleviation, achievable only under a decisive BJP-led government.

