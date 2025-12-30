Saudi Arabia Draws Red Line: UAE Must Exit Yemen Amid Rising Tension
Saudi Arabia has demanded the UAE withdraw its forces from Yemen within 24 hours, following an airstrike on the port of Mukalla by the Saudi-led coalition. The situation has heightened tensions between the Gulf allies, risking consensus on oil output decisions and potential confrontation in Yemen.
Amid escalating tensions, Saudi Arabia has issued a stern ultimatum to the United Arab Emirates, demanding the immediate withdrawal of its forces from Yemen. This rare directive follows a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on Mukalla port, underscoring Riyadh's unease over Emirati support for separatist movements.
The volatile situation has sparked investor concerns across the Gulf, resulting in falling regional stock indexes. As key OPEC members, any discord between Saudi Arabia and the UAE could disrupt oil production consensus, with ramifications for global markets. The unfolding events also threaten to rekindle Yemen's prolonged conflict.
Despite previously scaled-back military involvement, the UAE remains a formidable player in Yemeni politics, supporting the Southern Transitional Council against the Saudi-backed government. Recent military maneuvers by separatists in strategically critical regions have brought long-standing allies to the brink of confrontation.
Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port
