Left Menu

AAP's Blueprint for a Better Mumbai: 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee'

The Aam Aadmi Party unveiled its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, promising reforms in water supply, electricity, education, and healthcare under 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee.' AAP aims to replicate Delhi's governance model in Mumbai while addressing issues like corruption, infrastructure, and civic service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:27 IST
AAP's Blueprint for a Better Mumbai: 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, pledging significant reforms under the 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' banner. Free water supply, electricity, world-class education, and healthcare are central to their election promises.

Scheduled for January 15, 2026, these elections hold significant weight as AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, prepares to improve Mumbai's civic governance. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi criticized the current administration for corruption and promises to introduce AAP's successful models from Delhi and Punjab.

The party plans to establish 1,000 Mohalla Clinics for free healthcare and revitalize city services with digital governance, electric buses, and enhanced infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to 'kaam ki rajneeti' or the politics of work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
2
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
3
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India
4
India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025