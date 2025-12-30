AAP's Blueprint for a Better Mumbai: 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, pledging significant reforms under the 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' banner. Free water supply, electricity, world-class education, and healthcare are central to their election promises.

Scheduled for January 15, 2026, these elections hold significant weight as AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, prepares to improve Mumbai's civic governance. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi criticized the current administration for corruption and promises to introduce AAP's successful models from Delhi and Punjab.

The party plans to establish 1,000 Mohalla Clinics for free healthcare and revitalize city services with digital governance, electric buses, and enhanced infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to 'kaam ki rajneeti' or the politics of work.

(With inputs from agencies.)