AAP's Blueprint for a Better Mumbai: 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee'
The Aam Aadmi Party unveiled its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, promising reforms in water supply, electricity, education, and healthcare under 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee.' AAP aims to replicate Delhi's governance model in Mumbai while addressing issues like corruption, infrastructure, and civic service delivery.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, pledging significant reforms under the 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' banner. Free water supply, electricity, world-class education, and healthcare are central to their election promises.
Scheduled for January 15, 2026, these elections hold significant weight as AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, prepares to improve Mumbai's civic governance. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi criticized the current administration for corruption and promises to introduce AAP's successful models from Delhi and Punjab.
The party plans to establish 1,000 Mohalla Clinics for free healthcare and revitalize city services with digital governance, electric buses, and enhanced infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to 'kaam ki rajneeti' or the politics of work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Math Education: NCERT Textbook Credits Ancient Indian Roots
Delhi's Education Tug-of-War: AAP vs BJP Over Teachers' Roles
President Murmu Advocates Education for Tribal Upliftment
VIT: Pioneering Practical Education for Today's Global Workforce
Nepal's Historic Education Reform: A Response to Unseen Academic Challenges