Left Menu

Allahabad HC Postpones Criminal Appeal Hearing Involving MP Afzal Ansari Until May 13

As a result, though Afzal was released from jail, his membership of Parliament was not restored.Further, he also stood disqualified to contest future Lok Sabha election as the sentence awarded was more than two years.Later, the Supreme Court stayed Ansaris conviction in the case.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:16 IST
Allahabad HC Postpones Criminal Appeal Hearing Involving MP Afzal Ansari Until May 13
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court Friday adjourned till May 13 the hearing of a criminal appeal filed by Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari challenging his conviction and four years' sentence in a gangsters Act case by a trial court of Ghazipur.

The case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 was lodged against Ansari following the killing of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in the year 2005.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh directed to list the criminal appeal for the next hearing along with the UP government's appeal seeking enhancement of Ansari's sentence in the same gangsters Act case and criminal revision filed by Piyush Rai, son of Krishna Nand Rai, also seeking enhancement of the sentence.

Earlier, Ansari was disqualified as an MP following a judgment of special MP-MLA court, Ghazipur on April 29, 2023 as he was convicted and sentenced for four years and fined Rs 1 lakh in the gangsters Act case.

Subsequently, Ansari filed the criminal appeal before the high court.

On July 24, 2023, the high court granted bail to Ansari but declined to stay his conviction in the case. As a result, though Afzal was released from jail, his membership of Parliament was not restored.

Further, he also stood disqualified to contest future Lok Sabha election as the sentence awarded was more than two years.

Later, the Supreme Court stayed Ansari's conviction in the case. As a result, his membership of Parliament was restored and he also became eligible to contest the Lok Sabha election. The apex court directed to expedite the hearing of the criminal appeal pending before the high court and directed to decide it till June 30.

Ansari has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party from Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. He had won on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in the last Lok Sabha election.

The gangsters Act was registered at the Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district on the basis of Ansari's alleged involvement in the murder of Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

The special MP-MLA court, in a judgment dated April 29, 2023, had convicted Ansari along with his younger brother Mukhtar Ansari in a 2007 gangsters Act matter. While Afzal was sentenced for four years, a 10-year jail term was awarded to Mukhtar.

Mukhtar, a gangster and a politician, who was serving jail term, died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in Banda on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024