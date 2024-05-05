Left Menu

27-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 23:35 IST
27-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Mangla area, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Nazir, a resident of Jafrabad area, was stabbed multiple times on his forehead, neck and abdomen by the unidentified attackers.

''He was travelling on his scooter when some people attacked him with knives near Mangla Hospital street in Jafrabad at around 6.45 pm,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

A call regarding the incident was received at 6.59 pm, Nazir was found dead on the street, at about 250 metres away from his house, police said.

Numerous cases, including robbery and attempt to murder, were registered against him at Jafrabad police station, they said.

''The CCTV footage in the area are being scanned and efforts are being made to identify the culprits,'' the DCP said, adding that a case of murder is being registered.

