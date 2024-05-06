Russia's Belgorod region authorities say 6 killed, 33 injured in Ukrainian drone attack
MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) -
Russia's Belgorod regional authorities said on Monday that 6 people had been killed and 33 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.
