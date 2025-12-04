Left Menu

Trump says US-Russia meeting in Moscow was "reasonably good"

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a meeting between two U.S. envoys with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "reasonably good" but that it is unclear what happens now. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the Russians "very strongly" want to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:50 IST
Trump says US-Russia meeting in Moscow was "reasonably good"
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a meeting between two U.S. envoys with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "reasonably good" but that it is unclear what happens now. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the Russians "very strongly" want to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"What comes out of that meeting I can't tell you because it does take two to tango, Trump said. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)

