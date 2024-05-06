Left Menu

Fatal Accident: Lawyer Killed in Collision with Vehicle Linked to SP Leader in Budaun, UP

A lawyer was killed when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV belonging to Samajwadi Party district president Ashish Yadav, who was returning from party president Akhilesh Yadavs rally here, police said on Monday.

Updated: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST
A lawyer was killed when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV belonging to Samajwadi Party district president Ashish Yadav, who was returning from party president Akhilesh Yadav's rally here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Singh (45) was returning to Budaun when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. SP chief Yadav had held the rally in support of party candidate Aditya Yadav on Saturday afternoon here. The police said the accident took place near a petrol pump on Sahsavan road in Mujaria police station area. A purported CCTV footage of the incident shows Singh taking a right turn for the petrol pump when a speeding SUV hits him and the victim is seen being thrown into the air before landing on the road. The SUV, after hitting Singh, halts momentarily before being struck from behind by another SUV. Both the vehicles leave the site after the incident, the video shows.

The police said the number plate of one of the SUVs, which was recovered from the scene, helped them identify the vehicle. ''The SUV owner has been identified as Ashish Yadav from the number plate and CCTV footage and investigations are underway,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said. An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Umesh Singh, the police said. The FIR has been registered under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, they added. A few lawyers raised slogans against accused Ashish Yadav alleging that the two-time MLA fled the scene after the accident.

