Akhilesh Yadav's daughter on holiday, campaigns for Samajwadi Party candidates

Aditi Yadav, a student and daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is campaigning for party candidates for Lok Sabha elections here.

Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, Aditi Yadav actively campaigning for party (Photo/ANI).
Aditi Yadav, a student and daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is campaigning for party candidates for Lok Sabha elections here. On Friday, Aditi reached Saifai in the Etawah district of the state along with party workers and conducted a door-to-door campaign. Etawah Lok Sabha constituency will undergo polls on May 13 in the fourth phase and SP has filed Jitendra Dohare from the constituency.

Voters showed enthusiasm for seeing Aditi and welcomed her by offering garlands. Aditi has done her schooling from Lucknow and currently pursuing graduation in Politics and International Relations from University College London (UCL), England and came to her parent's house during her holidays. Earlier as well Aditi was spotted with her mother and MP Dimple Yadav and carried out the poll campaign for her who is contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, known as the stronghold of the Party.

Addressing the public, Aditi said, "On May 7, press the button of the cycle and make the Samajwadi Party win with a huge majority in the elections." Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the Mainpuri parliamentary by-election in December 2022, defeating Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes.

Considered the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and it was vacated after his death on October 10. The date of voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency Election is May 7 (Phase 3). (ANI)

