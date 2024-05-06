Hamas says it accepts ceasefire proposal of Egypt, Qatar
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:16 IST
Hamas said on Monday that it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar.
The Islamist faction said in a statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence chief of its acceptance of their proposal. There were no immediate details over what the agreement entailed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement