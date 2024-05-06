Left Menu

Allahabad HC to Resume Criminal Revision Hearing for SP's Azam Khan and Co-Accused on May 7

Allahabad High Court adjourned Azam Khan's criminal revision challenging his seven-year imprisonment for forgery. The case dates back to 2019 when the prosecution alleged Khan and his family obtained multiple birth certificates for their son. The case will resume on Tuesday with further arguments from the state and the complainant.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:14 IST
The Allahabad High Court Monday adjourned the hearing of a criminal revision filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife and son challenging the seven-year imprisonment awarded to them by the Rampur sessions court in an alleged forgery case.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that former SP MP Azam Khan and his wife Tanzeen Fatima got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

The sessions court awarded the seven-year imprisonment to the three in the alleged forgery case on October 18, 2023.

After hearing the appellants' counsels, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh directed to put up the case on Tuesday for further argument on behalf of the state and the complainant.

