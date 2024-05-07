Strengthen Surveillance for Suspicious Elements Linked to Terrorism: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain on Monday stressed the need to enhance security in vulnerable areas and keep suspicious elements providing support to terrorist activities under surveillance.

DGP Swain visited the home of Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohammed Sharif who was killed in a terrorist attack in Udhampur district on April 28.

The DGP, accompanied by Additional DGP (Jammu Zone) Anand Jain, DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat and Udhampur SSP Joginder Singh, met the martyr's family and expressed their condolences, a spokesperson said.

Swain assured the family that every support would be provided to them and also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to them, the spokesperson said.

Stressing the need to enhance security in vulnerable areas to prevent terror and crime incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said, ''All suspicious individuals providing any form of support to terrorist activities should be kept under surveillance to thwart their attempts." This should be supported by stringent action against all individuals found involved in unlawful activities, he said.

DGP Swain later visited the Basantgarh police station and reviewed its functioning and inspected the crime records. During the interaction with the police personnel, the DGP emphasised the importance of adopting comprehensive countermeasures to tackle terror crime incidents, stating that securing the lives of people is the department's prime responsibility.

The DGP directed the officers to further strengthen communication within the ranks and enhance the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

