Secretary of Ex-Servicemen Welfare announces initiatives to enhance Veterans' Welfare in Sikkim

As part of the 'Samadhan Campaign' by the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, Secretary Dr. Niten Chandra visited Sikkim on Monday, 13 May 2024, to review and enhance the welfare schemes available to military veterans in the region. The visit underscores a significant commitment to strengthening the support systems for ex-servicemen, particularly in the northeastern border areas.

During his visit, Dr. Chandra directed the Rajya Sainik Board and Zila Sainik Boards to establish Common Service Centres and PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras to be operated by ex-servicemen, aiming to improve their financial stability and ensure access to affordable healthcare. This initiative will not only provide essential services but also create employment opportunities for veterans in Sikkim.

In a meeting with Sikkim's Chief Secretary, Shri V.B Pathak, Dr. Chandra discussed strategies to advance the welfare of ex-servicemen, including promoting cooperative groups to cultivate regional crops such as avocados, oranges, kiwis, and passion fruits. This agricultural initiative is expected to leverage local resources and provide a sustainable livelihood for veterans.

Further, the Secretary ESW's visit to the 17th Mountain Division of the Indian Army highlighted the ongoing efforts to assess and optimize the available facilities for veterans. At various defense establishments, including the ECHS Polyclinic, Sparsh Suvidha Kendra, and Veterans Suvidha Kendra, he took stock of the services provided and addressed issues related to the SPARSH pension system, healthcare, and resettlement of ex-servicemen.

Maj Gen SBK Singh, Director General of Resettlement, also detailed various programs designed to enhance the skills and entrepreneurial capabilities of defense veterans, thus aiding their smooth transition into civilian life.

The campaign saw significant participation from veterans across the region, emphasizing the community's engagement and the importance of the addressed issues. This outreach not only provides immediate solutions but also fosters a long-term commitment to the welfare of those who have served the nation. Through such initiatives, the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare continues to bolster the support structure for veterans, ensuring their well-being and successful integration into society post-service.