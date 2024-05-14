Residential Fire in South Delhi Extinguished, No Casualties

A fire broke out at a residential building following an explosion in two gas cylinders in south Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported, they said. According to the officials they received a call at 5.16 am regarding a fire in a residential building in the Shahpur Jat area. ''After the call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,'' an official of the DFS said. The fire broke out after two gas cylinders exploded, they said.

