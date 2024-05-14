Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Alleging Abuse of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh's Legacies by Kejriwal

Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking to prevent misuse of national icons' names, deeming it politically motivated. The petition alleged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's use of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits. The court questioned why it was becoming a "political arena" and noted the selective targeting in the plea. The petitioner withdrew the petition upon sensing the court's disinclination to entertain it.

Updated: 14-05-2024
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to prevent the misuse of names of national icons and freedom fighters for personal gains, saying that the plea was politically motivated and asked as to why it was becoming a ''political arena''.

The PIL alleged use of freedom fighters Dr B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the background during his addresses.

''Why has this Court become a political arena,'' asked a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

It said the plea was selectively targeting someone. Sensing the disinclination, the petitioner withdrew the PIL.

The PIL was filed by one Vinay Pathak saying the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression should not extend to allowing any person to misuse the images and names of national icons and heroes of the freedom struggle for personal gain.

''It was very unsettling and disturbing for the Petitioner to see a contemporary politician equating his own image with that of the said two persons, who are beyond the shadow of doubt national heroes and icons,'' it said.

