China says it will take measures after US tariff hike
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:57 IST
China is strongly dissatisfied with new U.S. tariff hikes and will take resolute measures to defend its rights and interests, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports earlier on Tuesday including electric vehicles, computer chips and medical products.
The U.S. should immediately correct its "wrongdoings" and cancel the additional tariff measures, the Chinese ministry said.
