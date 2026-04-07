Kharge's Manifesto: A New Vision for Bengal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of leveraging division and hate for political gain ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls. Unveiling the Congress manifesto, Kharge positioned his party as a beacon of progress amid TMC's corruption and BJP's polarizing strategies.

The manifesto promises a host of welfare initiatives focused on economic revival, including monthly grants for women, substantial health cover, and jobs creation. Kharge emphasized the need for long-term development and stability over short-term political maneuvers, critiquing both the TMC and BJP for failing to foster genuine progress in Bengal.

Kharge's bold proposals, including AI education and startup support, aim to reposition Bengal as an economic hub. The strategy is part of Congress's effort to provide a viable 'third alternative,' advocating for a future free from hate and stagnation.