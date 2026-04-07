Family Tragedy in Amritsar: Unveiling the Truth Behind Alleged Drug Deaths
After losing four sons to varying tragedies, the couple's fifth son died in Amritsar's Government Medical College and Hospital. Although initially thought to be drug-related, new information suggests diverse causes over eight years. The situation sparked a plea to Punjab's CM for intervention.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Amritsar as a couple mourned the death of their fifth son at the Government Medical College and Hospital. Initially believed to be another victim of drugs, recent revelations suggest a more complex narrative.
Speaking from Sultanpur Lodhi, the bereaved mother, Manjit Kaur, had previously implored Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save her last surviving son after purportedly losing four sons to drugs. However, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party's general secretary Baltej Pannu presented a different account, highlighting diverse causes for the earlier deaths over an eight-year period.
The fifth son, Sonu, succumbed to a severe liver infection after being bedridden. Family narratives reveal differences in the cause of siblings' deaths, challenging the initial narrative and focusing on a broader spectrum of tragedies faced by the family.
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- Amritsar
- tragedy
- couple
- family
- deaths
- drugs
- Sonu
- Chief Minister
- liver infection
- Punjab
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