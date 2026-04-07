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Viral Ganges Boat Drinking Incident Sparks Political Commentary

In Varanasi, a viral video led to the arrest of Arjun Rajbhar, seen with another man drinking alcohol on a boat in the Ganga. While the police take action, political responses highlight concerns over governance under BJP, emphasizing societal stress and increased alcohol consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi/Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:24 IST
Viral Ganges Boat Drinking Incident Sparks Political Commentary
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  • India

Authorities in Varanasi have taken swift action following the circulation of a video showing two men consuming alcohol on a boat in the Ganga River. Police have arrested one of the individuals, identified as Arjun Rajbhar, known for his work in decorating boats.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar confirmed the arrest and stated that the incident had prompted a complaint at the Bhelupur police station, resulting in a formal case. Efforts to apprehend the second individual are ongoing.

In a political reaction, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling BJP, suggesting that societal stress under their governance has increased alcohol consumption across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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