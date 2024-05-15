US State Dept moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review, US official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 04:11 IST
The U.S. State Department has moved a $1 billion package of weapons aid for Israel into the congressional review process, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.
