Malaysia says to seek explanation from Meta about removed Facebook posts
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:03 IST
Malaysia's government has received complaints that Meta removed posts from its Facebook platform related to media reports on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's meeting with a Hamas leader, Malaysia's government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told a regular media briefing that the Malaysian government would seek an explanation from Meta.
