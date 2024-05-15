Left Menu

Consumer Affairs holds consultation to address rising issue of fake online reviews

As e-commerce platforms increasingly influence consumer decisions, the reliability of online reviews has become paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:31 IST
Consumer Affairs holds consultation to address rising issue of fake online reviews
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Today, the Department of Consumer Affairs hosted a significant stakeholder consultation to address the rising issue of fake online reviews, a growing concern in the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The meeting, chaired by Secretary Mrs. Nidhi Khare, saw the participation of major industry players including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as consumer associations and legal experts.

The consultation focused on the implementation of the Indian Standard (IS) 19000:2022 titled ‘Online Consumer Reviews — Principles and Requirements for their Collection, Moderation, and Publication,’ launched in November 2022. The standard sets forth stringent guidelines to ensure the integrity, accuracy, privacy, security, transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness of online reviews, aiming to bolster consumer confidence in digital shopping platforms.

As e-commerce platforms increasingly influence consumer decisions, the reliability of online reviews has become paramount. The Department highlighted a concerning rise in e-commerce related grievances registered on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), from 95,270 in 2018 (22% of total grievances) to 444,034 in 2023 (43% of total grievances), underscoring the urgent need for regulatory oversight.

Key provisions of the IS 19000:2022 include:

Verifying the identity of review authors through prescribed methods.

Implementing a code of practice for the management and staff on adhering to the guiding principles.

Ensuring genuine reviews are published without bias, and prohibiting the alteration or suppression of negative reviews.

The stakeholders expressed unanimous support for advancing a Quality Control Order based on IS 19000:2022, which will be put forward for public consultation soon. This step is seen as crucial in safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining the credibility of online marketplaces.

Today's meeting underscores a significant shift towards more regulated and transparent practices within India's e-commerce industry, reflecting a broader commitment to protect consumers in an increasingly digital economy.      

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024