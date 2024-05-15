Consumer Affairs holds consultation to address rising issue of fake online reviews

Today, the Department of Consumer Affairs hosted a significant stakeholder consultation to address the rising issue of fake online reviews, a growing concern in the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The meeting, chaired by Secretary Mrs. Nidhi Khare, saw the participation of major industry players including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as consumer associations and legal experts.

The consultation focused on the implementation of the Indian Standard (IS) 19000:2022 titled ‘Online Consumer Reviews — Principles and Requirements for their Collection, Moderation, and Publication,’ launched in November 2022. The standard sets forth stringent guidelines to ensure the integrity, accuracy, privacy, security, transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness of online reviews, aiming to bolster consumer confidence in digital shopping platforms.

As e-commerce platforms increasingly influence consumer decisions, the reliability of online reviews has become paramount. The Department highlighted a concerning rise in e-commerce related grievances registered on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), from 95,270 in 2018 (22% of total grievances) to 444,034 in 2023 (43% of total grievances), underscoring the urgent need for regulatory oversight.

Key provisions of the IS 19000:2022 include:

Verifying the identity of review authors through prescribed methods.

Implementing a code of practice for the management and staff on adhering to the guiding principles.

Ensuring genuine reviews are published without bias, and prohibiting the alteration or suppression of negative reviews.

The stakeholders expressed unanimous support for advancing a Quality Control Order based on IS 19000:2022, which will be put forward for public consultation soon. This step is seen as crucial in safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining the credibility of online marketplaces.

Today's meeting underscores a significant shift towards more regulated and transparent practices within India's e-commerce industry, reflecting a broader commitment to protect consumers in an increasingly digital economy.