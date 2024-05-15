Estonia to allow use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine war reparation
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Estonia's parliament has approved a proposal allowing the use of frozen Russian assets to pay compensation for war damage in Ukraine, the Baltic nation's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We took a big step towards creating a precedent Europe could follow," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
