Two staffers of central jail arrested for involvement in escape of life-term convict in Tripura

The places in which he may take shelter have already been checked, the Officer-in-Charge OC, Bishalgarh police station, Rana Chatterjee, said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two warders of Tripura's Central Jail were arrested for their alleged involvement in the escape of a convict serving life term in a murder case, an official said on Wednesday.

Swarna Kumar Tripura, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in a murder case, fled from the jail on Tuesday morning.

The convict had earlier escaped from the Central Jail in 2016 and Kanchanpur Sub-Jail in 2022.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bishalgarh, Rakesh Chakraborty, who is the Jail Superintendent, has lodged an FIR against two warders of the jail, Mofiz Miah and Tapan Rupini, on Tuesday after carrying out a preliminary inquiry.

''Based on the FIR, both warders were arrested on Wednesday for their hand in the escape of a life-term convict,'' the SDM said.

Chakraborty said security will be beefed up inside the jail premises further after the escape of a prisoner.

''Several CCTV cameras have already been installed in jail premises besides the deployment of jail police personnel. We will review the security of jail premises and take remedial measures if any lapse is found during the review exercise,'' he said.

''We are taking all possible measures to arrest the convict. The places in which he may take shelter have already been checked,'' the Officer-in-Charge (OC), Bishalgarh police station, Rana Chatterjee, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

