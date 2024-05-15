India, UAE discuss early conclusion of pacts related to migration and mobility

India and the United Arab Emirates have discussed early conclusion of agreements related to migration and mobility besides ways to promote greater people-to-people exchanges between the two sides.

The issues figured at the fifth meeting of the Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) that was held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and co-operation on consular issues covering labour, visa, migration, citizenship and extradition, among others.

''The UAE side gave a detailed briefing on various steps taken by the government to ensure the welfare of the Indian workers in the UAE,'' it said.

The MEA said both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms.

''The two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest including visa facilitation for promoting greater people-to-people exchanges and early conclusion of agreements related to migration and mobility,'' it said.

''Outcomes from the meeting also included regular exchange of statistics related to the citizens of each others' countries and best practices on consular matters,'' the MEA said in a statement.

The ties between are on an upswing in the last few years.

''The relationship between the two countries, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic Partnership in 2017, encompasses all areas of mutual cooperation -- political, economic, trade, commerce, defence, cultural, technology and energy, with people-to-people ties forming the bedrock,'' the MEA said.

The UAE is currently host to more than 3.5 million Indian citizens.

