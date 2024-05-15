Switzerland says has over 50 registrations for Ukraine peace summit
Updated: 15-05-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:39 IST
Switzerland has had over 50 registrations from the more than 160 delegations the neutral country has invited to a summit next month that Bern hopes will pave the way for a peace process in Ukraine, President Viola Amherd said on Wednesday.
Amherd said her government was seeking a broad-based turnout but that China had not yet said it would attend.
