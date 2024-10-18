Left Menu

Putin's G20 Absence: Strategic Diplomacy or Legal Evasion?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would not attend next month's G20 summit in Brazil, citing potential disruption. The ICC has issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Russia, not an ICC signatory, considers bypassing the warrant via a bilateral agreement with Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST
Putin's G20 Absence: Strategic Diplomacy or Legal Evasion?
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that his attendance at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil could disrupt the event's crucial discussions. Consequently, another official will represent Moscow.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, with Kyiv urging Brazil to detain him should he attend the November summit. Putin emphasized his amicable relationship with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, stating he would not hinder the summit's progress.

Putin hinted at the possibility of signing a bilateral agreement with Brazil to circumvent the ICC warrant, arguing that such decisions are easily bypassed. Russia, not a signatory to the ICC, firmly rejects the war crime allegations by the court and Western allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024