Putin's G20 Absence: Strategic Diplomacy or Legal Evasion?
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would not attend next month's G20 summit in Brazil, citing potential disruption. The ICC has issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Russia, not an ICC signatory, considers bypassing the warrant via a bilateral agreement with Brazil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that his attendance at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil could disrupt the event's crucial discussions. Consequently, another official will represent Moscow.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, with Kyiv urging Brazil to detain him should he attend the November summit. Putin emphasized his amicable relationship with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, stating he would not hinder the summit's progress.
Putin hinted at the possibility of signing a bilateral agreement with Brazil to circumvent the ICC warrant, arguing that such decisions are easily bypassed. Russia, not a signatory to the ICC, firmly rejects the war crime allegations by the court and Western allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
