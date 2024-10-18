Left Menu

Putin Criticizes U.S. Sanctions, Highlights Growing Sino-Russian Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizes the U.S. for its sanctions, claiming they're harmful to American interests. He emphasizes Russia's strengthening ties with China despite geopolitical pressures. Putin also questions the global reliance on the U.S. dollar amidst evolving international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:23 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/Russian Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has harshly criticized the United States for its increasing reliance on sanctions as a geopolitical weapon against Moscow. Putin argues that U.S. sanctions have deteriorated bilateral ties, ultimately harming America's own interests. His remarks were made during discussions with senior journalists from BRICS nations.

Putin emphasized the robust nature of Russia's relationship with China, citing their shared borders and limitless energy resources as strategic advantages. He warned that continuous U.S. sanctions not only spoil relations with Russia but also have unintended detrimental effects on the U.S. itself, urging American policymakers to reconsider their approach.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, ongoing since 2022, has seen the U.S. and its allies impose over 16,500 sanctions on Russia. Amidst these developments, Putin questioned the global dependency on the U.S. dollar, referring to international concerns over its politically restricted use. He further suggests that U.S. attempts to curb China's economic momentum through sanctions are futile, likening such efforts to halting the rising sun.

With Russia at the helm of BRICS this year, Putin is set to host the upcoming summit in Kazan, coinciding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The BRICS alliance, which began as an informal group in 2006, has grown to include South Africa and continues to discuss major global economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

