Left Menu

Putin Echoes Modi: BRICS Stands for Non-Western Unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting BRICS is non-Western, not anti-Western, before the summit. He praises Modi for addressing the Ukraine conflict, expressing Russia's interest in a peaceful resolution. Putin will host the 16th BRICS Summit with Modi visiting in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:45 IST
Putin Echoes Modi: BRICS Stands for Non-Western Unity
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/ Russian pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a statement before the upcoming BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's characterization of the group as non-Western rather than anti-Western. Addressing journalists from BRICS nations, Putin echoed Modi's sentiment, saying, "BRICS is not an anti-Western group; it's a non-Western group," emphasizing BRICS' collaborative approach.

Putin stressed that the bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aims to work together based on shared goals and values while respecting each nation's interests. He commended Modi for consistently highlighting concerns about the Ukraine conflict, acknowledging India's advocacy for a peaceful solution.

Ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24, where PM Modi is scheduled to attend at Putin's invitation, Russia advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. Modi's recent visit to Kyiv underscores India's commitment to diplomatic dialogue. Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has expanded to additional members, with summits ongoing in pursuit of common developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024