Putin Echoes Modi: BRICS Stands for Non-Western Unity

In a statement before the upcoming BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's characterization of the group as non-Western rather than anti-Western. Addressing journalists from BRICS nations, Putin echoed Modi's sentiment, saying, "BRICS is not an anti-Western group; it's a non-Western group," emphasizing BRICS' collaborative approach.

Putin stressed that the bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aims to work together based on shared goals and values while respecting each nation's interests. He commended Modi for consistently highlighting concerns about the Ukraine conflict, acknowledging India's advocacy for a peaceful solution.

Ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24, where PM Modi is scheduled to attend at Putin's invitation, Russia advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. Modi's recent visit to Kyiv underscores India's commitment to diplomatic dialogue. Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has expanded to additional members, with summits ongoing in pursuit of common developmental goals.

