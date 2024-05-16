Kremlin says China able to withstand Western attempts to limit cooperation with Russia

The United States and other countries are trying to pressure China to restrict its cooperation with Russia but Beijing is strong enough to resist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. "There are attempts by the United States and other countries to put pressure on China quite brazenly in order to limit its manoeuvre in cooperation with Russia," Peskov told Izvestia.

"But the Chinese are strong enough to resist this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)