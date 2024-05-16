Kremlin says China able to withstand Western attempts to limit cooperation with Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The United States and other countries are trying to pressure China to restrict its cooperation with Russia but Beijing is strong enough to resist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. "There are attempts by the United States and other countries to put pressure on China quite brazenly in order to limit its manoeuvre in cooperation with Russia," Peskov told Izvestia.
"But the Chinese are strong enough to resist this."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Beijing
- Peskov
- Izvestia
- Chinese
- The United States
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak looking to pay PKR 550 bn dues of Chinese power producers before PM Sharif's Beijing visit
Embassy of India in Beijing facilitates first meeting between Indian students impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions and Chinese university representatives
Beijing's New Envoy: China Seeks Cooperation with India for Amicable Resolutions to Specific Matters
Philippines calls for expulsion of Beijing's diplomats as South China Sea row worsens
Putin to visit another city in China in addition to Beijing - Tass