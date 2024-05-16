Left Menu

Kremlin says China able to withstand Western attempts to limit cooperation with Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:05 IST
The United States and other countries are trying to pressure China to restrict its cooperation with Russia but Beijing is strong enough to resist, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. "There are attempts by the United States and other countries to put pressure on China quite brazenly in order to limit its manoeuvre in cooperation with Russia," Peskov told Izvestia.

"But the Chinese are strong enough to resist this."

