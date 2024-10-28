Beijing Stabbing Sparks Safety Concerns in City

A knife attack in Beijing on Monday resulted in injuries to five individuals, including three children, according to state television channel CCTV. Authorities have taken a 50-year-old male suspect into custody following the incident near Wanquanzhuang and Wanliu Zhong roads in the Haidian district.

All five victims were hospitalized with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, officials stated. The attack occurred outside a branch of the prestigious Zhongguancun No.3 Primary School, though police have yet to confirm this location.

The incident comes amid growing concern over public safety in China, as the country seeks to enhance its international image and attract tourists post-pandemic. Previous attacks have included foreign victims, reflecting a broader trend of rising violence in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)