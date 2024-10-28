Left Menu

Beijing Stabbing Sparks Safety Concerns in City

A knife attack in Beijing wounded five people, including three minors, near a primary school. The suspect, a 50-year-old man, was apprehended. While no injuries were life-threatening, rising knife attacks have heightened public safety anxiety, affecting China's efforts to attract foreign visitors.

Updated: 28-10-2024 16:34 IST
A knife attack in Beijing on Monday resulted in injuries to five individuals, including three children, according to state television channel CCTV. Authorities have taken a 50-year-old male suspect into custody following the incident near Wanquanzhuang and Wanliu Zhong roads in the Haidian district.

All five victims were hospitalized with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, officials stated. The attack occurred outside a branch of the prestigious Zhongguancun No.3 Primary School, though police have yet to confirm this location.

The incident comes amid growing concern over public safety in China, as the country seeks to enhance its international image and attract tourists post-pandemic. Previous attacks have included foreign victims, reflecting a broader trend of rising violence in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

