Left Menu

FACTBOX-What we know so far about Slovak PM Fico's attacker

The gunman fired five bullets at the 59-year-old prime minister as he greeted supporters following a government meeting in the small town of Handlova in central Slovakia. * The motive for the attack remains unclear, though Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said the assassination attempt was politically motivated and that the "perpetrator's decision was born closely after the presidential election".

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:16 IST
FACTBOX-What we know so far about Slovak PM Fico's attacker

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was in a "very serious" but stable condition in an intensive care unit on Thursday, a hospital official said, a day after being shot five times at close range in an assassination attempt. Slovak police have charged Fico's suspected attacker with attempted murder, tvnoviny.sk reported on Thursday.

While much remains unclear about the attack, below are some details about the suspect. * Slovak media have said the suspected assailant, who was apprehended at the scene, is a 71-year-old man. The gunman fired five bullets at the 59-year-old prime minister as he greeted supporters following a government meeting in the small town of Handlova in central Slovakia.

* The motive for the attack remains unclear, though Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said the assassination attempt was politically motivated and that the "perpetrator's decision was born closely after the presidential election". An ally of Fico, Peter Pellegrini, won a fiercely contested presidential election last month. * The suspect is a former security guard at a shopping mall, the author of three collections of poetry and a member of the Slovak Society of Writers, Slovak media have reported.

* A member of the Rainbow Literary Club in Levice told Reuters she knew the suspect, saying he had been one of its founding members and its chairman for a time. In a statement, the club condemned the attack and said that as a strictly apolitical group it had revoked the assailant's membership "with immediate effect". * In an undated video posted on Facebook, the suspected attacker was seen saying "I do not agree with government policy". Reuters verified that the person in the video matched images of the man arrested after Fico's shooting.

* The suspect lived in the town of Levice, due south of Handlova, where the attack occurred, and east of the capital Bratislava, local media reported. * News outlet Aktuality.sk cited his son as saying on Wednesday that his father was the legal holder of a gun licence. "I have absolutely no idea what my father intended, what he planned, what happened," it quoted the son as saying.

The son said that all he could say about his father's views about Fico was that he did not vote for him. He also said his father was not a psychiatric patient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024